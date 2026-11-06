Jang Wonyoung is a doll-like princess, while Karina is an ice goddess... Winter fashion completed with fur jackets and cropped puffers

Jang Wonyoung and Karina pose for photos. Reporter Park Jaeman

IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and aespa’s Karina drew attention with their distinctly different winter styles.

[Sportschosun reporter Park Jaeman] Jang Wonyoung and Karina each attended a fashion brand event in Seoul on the 6th, showing off their distinctive fashion sense.

Jang Wonyoung first attended an event marking the opening of ‘Le Cabinet’ by fashion brand rolarola, held at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul.

That day, Jang Wonyoung paired a voluminous fur jacket with a white lace dress, creating a winter look that was both lovely and elegant. The cozy fur jacket and subtly sheer lace details complemented each other, further highlighting her signature doll-like appearance.

Karina, meanwhile, attended a photo call marking the opening of the MLB ‘WINTER CITY : SAVE KARINA’ pop-up at Hyundai Card Vinyl & Plastic in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul.

Karina paired a cropped puffer jacket in a fresh sky blue with a white inner layer and wide-leg pants. She completed the look with a color-coordinated knit beanie and cozy white boots, creating a sporty style that was both comfortable and chic. Her long, straight hair and natural makeup further brought out her signature blend of pure and sophisticated charm.

While Jang Wonyoung showed the quintessential feminine winter look with a fur jacket and lace dress, Karina put together a trendy street-casual look with a sky-blue cropped puffer and wide-leg pants.

The fashion choices of the two, who each amplified their individual appeal with different styling, caught the eye.

A muse photo call marking the opening of rolarola’s ‘Le Cabinet’ was held on the 6th at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. IVE’s Jang Wonyoung poses for photos. Yeouido = Reporter Park Jaeman /2026.11.06/

A muse photo call marking the opening of rolarola’s ‘Le Cabinet’ was held on the 6th at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. IVE’s Jang Wonyoung poses for photos. Yeouido = Reporter Park Jaeman /2026.11.06/

A muse photo call marking the opening of rolarola’s ‘Le Cabinet’ was held on the 6th at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. IVE’s Jang Wonyoung poses for photos. Yeouido = Reporter Park Jaeman /2026.11.06/

A muse photo call marking the opening of rolarola’s ‘Le Cabinet’ was held on the 6th at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. IVE’s Jang Wonyoung poses for photos. Yeouido = Reporter Park Jaeman /2026.11.06/

A photo wall featuring Karina was held in Itaewon to mark the MLB WINTER CITY: SAVE KARINA pop-up, Yongsan District, on the 6th. aespa’s Karina poses for photos. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jaeman /2026.11.06/

A photo wall featuring Karina was held in Itaewon to mark the MLB WINTER CITY: SAVE KARINA pop-up, Yongsan District, on the 6th. aespa’s Karina poses for photos. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jaeman /2026.11.06/

A photo wall featuring Karina was held in Itaewon to mark the MLB WINTER CITY: SAVE KARINA pop-up, Yongsan District, on the 6th. aespa’s Karina poses for photos. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jaeman /2026.11.06/

A photo wall featuring Karina was held in Itaewon to mark the MLB WINTER CITY: SAVE KARINA pop-up, Yongsan District, on the 6th. aespa’s Karina poses for photos. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jaeman /2026.11.06/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.