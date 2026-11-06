Park Myung-soo takes a swipe at Hwang Kwang-hee over his hefty appearance fee: “Even the producer said it was too expensive”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Park Myung-soo mentioned Hwang Kwang-hee’s high appearance fee.

The YouTube channel “Halmyungsoo” showed Park Myung-soo setting off on a trip to Los Angeles, U.S., with Kwang-hee on the 6th.

That day, the production staff welcomed Park Myung-soo and Hwang Kwang-hee, who had reunited after about five months, saying, “Kwang-hee is family now.” Park then mentioned Mimi, who couldn’t join the trip, saying, “Since we’re family, can’t we have Kwang-hee and Mimi together?”

Park then brought up Hwang Kwang-hee’s appearance fee, telling him, “You’re expensive. The producer said so.” Flustered, Hwang replied, “No. Stop saying I’m expensive all the time,” adding, “They cut it by a lot this time.” Park said, “Just do it for me,” prompting Hwang to fire back, “Do you want your younger brother not to make any money? How long am I supposed to keep getting paid my old rate? I’m sick of it. You older guys have all gotten your full rates, so do I still have to get paid what I used to?” Park advised him, “You’d be better off charging less than that and doing a lot more. That’s much better.”

Park also called Mimi and said, “I’m going to the U.S., and I’m sorry I can’t take you with me. Don’t raise your fee—keep it frozen.” Hwang said, “Tell me how much yours is, and I’ll match it,” but Mimi replied, “Is the appearance fee what matters? You should go even without getting paid. You need to get a grip,” pleasing Park Myung-soo.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.