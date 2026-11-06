“I enjoy bumping my car into things”: Lee Mi-sook’s “100-million-won-plus imported car” in shambles, leaving even the mechanic stunned

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Lee Mi-sook drew laughs by showing off her imported car, scratched and dented in several places.

On the 6th, a video titled “The car is not to blame... The shocking truth about a five-year-old Sook-sports car” was released on Lee Mi-sook’s YouTube channel “Lee Mi-sook’s Sookseureoun Misookssi.”

That day, Lee Mi-sook went to an auto repair shop to have her car checked. She showed off her five-year-old imported car from Company B and said, “I’ve never replaced anything on my own. The only thing I can do by myself is wash the car. I’m very interested in polishing and tuning it, but I keep bumping into things with it.”

She added that the brakes were making noise and said she would get them repaired. “It needs polishing, too. I’ve hit both sides. I have a hobby of bumping into things in parking lots when I’m by myself,” she said, drawing laughs.

The mechanic inspecting Lee Mi-sook’s car was astonished and drew laughs, saying, “The (brake) noise is one thing, but the exterior is in pretty bad shape. It’s a famous actress’s car, but the exterior is in really poor condition. It’s quite dirty,” and, “This whole side is dented. It must have been hit hard.”

Several scratches and dents were found all over the car. There were even scratches that Lee Mi-sook herself hadn’t noticed. The producer, seeing this, added to the laughter by asking her, “Do you even care about the car?”

The mechanic assessed, “If we touch up the paint and polish the whole car, the exterior should look like new.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.