Song Hae Na Goes on a Blind Date with a Handsome 184-cm-Tall Lawyer Six Years Her Junior ♥ Discusses Children and Marriage at Their First Meeting

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Model Song Hae Na enjoyed a heart-fluttering first meeting after being set up on a surprise blind date with a lawyer who graduated from Korea University and is six years younger than her.

The Channel A variety show “Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2,” which aired on the 6th, showed Song Hae Na receiving an unexpected blind-date proposal while spending time with her close friends Hye-rin and Lee Guk-joo.

That day, Song Hae Na headed to the meeting place after hearing that Lee Seung-chul, the principal of “Groom’s Class,” would buy her a meal, but then suddenly received word from him that he couldn’t make it. Instead, Lee sent her a message saying, “I’ll send a friend you’ll be even happier to see than me. Have a good time together,” and arranged the surprise blind date.

Lee Seung-chul hinted that her blind date had “the No. 1 job parents like,” and even revealed that he was 184 cm tall, raising Song Hae Na’s expectations. Song, who has often said her ideal type is someone with soft, boyish features and a tall stature, waited for him with excitement.

The man who appeared a little later caught everyone’s eye with his tall stature and handsome looks. Introducing himself as Bang Seung-woo, he began a proper conversation with Song Hae Na after an awkward first greeting.

Bang Seung-woo was born in 1993, making him six years younger than Song Hae Na. When she asked, “Is it okay that I’m older than you?” he replied, “Of course. I don’t pay much attention to age. If it’s you, Hae-na, age really isn’t that important,” making her heart flutter.

He had even prepared a surprise gift for their first meeting. Bang Seung-woo gave Song Hae Na a rabbit plush that looked like her, showing his thoughtful side.

The job that had piqued everyone’s curiosity turned out to be a lawyer. Bang Seung-woo explained, “I worked at a large company, then later went to law school and became a lawyer.” He also revealed that he had graduated from Korea University’s Department of Business Administration. Interest grew further when it came out that he owned a home in Sadang-dong.

Bang Seung-woo also spoke candidly about his first impression of Song Hae Na. He complimented her, saying, “I was surprised because you were so beautiful,” and Song replied, “You’re handsome, too,” keeping the atmosphere warm and friendly.

His concern about Song Hae Na’s popularity also caught people’s attention. When those around them remarked, “Song Hae Na is very popular,” Bang Seung-woo replied, “That’s why I’m worried,” making a subtly bold flirtatious move.

Bang Seung-woo also surprised Song Hae Na once again when he revealed, “My parents know about today’s blind date, too. My mother is a fan of yours.”

Despite it being their first meeting, the two naturally discussed serious topics, including the size of a wedding and plans for children, keeping the romantic mood going. People are eager to see what kind of relationship will develop from this meeting between Song Hae Na and the lawyer, who is six years younger than her.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.