Jun Hyun-moo, who has had two public relationships, nearing 50: “Love cells are dead; CPR is impossible” (Moo No Plan)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] TV personality Jun Hyun-moo made a rueful confession, saying his love cells were dead.

Lee Jung-shin and Oh Se-young, the lead actors in MBN’s drama What a Boss Wants, appeared on Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4, which aired on the 6th on MBN and Channel S.

That day, Jun Hyun-moo, KwakTube, Lee Jung-shin, and Oh Se-young visited a popular restaurant known for gopchang and chatted about this and that. When Lee Jung-shin said of the romantic comedy What a Boss Wants, “You can get that tingly feeling that makes your heart flutter and gets your love cells going,” KwakTube looked at Jun Hyun-moo and asked, “What if your love cells have been dead for several years?”

When Lee Jung-shin said, “I’ll bring them back to life,” Jun Hyun-moo replied, “CPR is almost impossible.” Lee Jung-shin wittily retorted, “I can perform CPR since I play a doctor.”

Jun Hyun-moo has previously been in publicly acknowledged relationships with model and TV personality Han Hye-jin and former announcer Lee Hye-sung.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.