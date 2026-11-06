'Late Choi Jin-sil’s daughter' Choi Jun-hee says she was discriminated against for her looks at an event: “My self-esteem took a huge hit”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Influencer Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, revealed that she had been discriminated against because of her appearance.

On the 6th, a video titled “My Thoughts on Appearance Obsession... and (Revision) Double-Eyelid Surgery Q&A” was released on Choi Jun-hee’s YouTube channel “Junhee JUNEHEE.”

Choi Jun-hee previously shared that she had recently undergone revision double-eyelid surgery and continued to get cosmetic procedures. When asked, “Has your appearance-related fixation lessened after plastic surgery?” she said, “I don’t think getting plastic surgery makes that fixation go away. If you’re happy with one thing, another part can catch your eye. Also, I have a job that means I can’t help but pay a lot of attention to my appearance.”

She went on to say, “Since I spend a lot of time in front of the camera, I think that makes me stricter about my appearance. I’ve been compared with others at an event solely on the basis of my looks. I experienced a lot of what you might call discrimination. My self-esteem took a huge hit at the time.”

Choi Jun-hee added, “There are so many beautiful people among influencers, too. When I read hateful comments about my appearance, I realized I needed to distinguish whether I was trying to become prettier or looking for flaws. I make decisions carefully, so you don’t need to worry too much.”

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and the late Cho Sung-min, a former baseball player. She held a wedding ceremony last May with a non-celebrity 11 years her senior.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.