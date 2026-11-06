Lee Seo-jin means business when it comes to protecting Ha Ji-won, firmly shuts down Kangnam’s pranks: “It’s dangerous for an actress” (“My Grumpy Secretary”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Lee Seo-jin went beyond being Ha Ji-won’s manager for the day, transforming into a dependable bodyguard.

The second part of Ha Ji-won’s business trip to Singapore was featured on SBS’s “My Grumpy Secretary,” which aired on the 6th.

Ahead of filming Kangnam’s YouTube content that day, Ha Ji-won asked Lee Seo-jin, “Kangnam’s a little rascal. He can be pretty mischievous, so step in and stop him before I have to call ‘cut.’”

Lee Seo-jin confidently replied, “Don’t worry. I specialize in calling ‘cut.’” Kim Kwang-kyu chimed in, “Kangnam could be in tears and heading home within an hour,” drawing laughs.

After that, whenever Kangnam tried to say or do anything, Lee firmly drew the line, saying, “No, that’s dangerous for an actress,” “Take it and eat it,” and “I’m not your manager.” At Ha Ji-won’s request, he preemptively blocked Kangnam’s mischievous pranks, showing himself to be more like a bodyguard than a manager.

A little later, Kim Kwang-kyu called Kangnam and urged him, “Hurry up and get here.” Kangnam demanded, “Isn’t that what a manager is supposed to do? Come quickly and take care of me.” Lee Seo-jin replied firmly, “Why would I take care of you? Not you. Are you going to film or not?”—prompting laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.