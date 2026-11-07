Choi Jun-hee: “My skin tore and lymph fluid streamed out”... The shocking reason she insists on staying “skin and bones”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil, shared a past photo of herself with her legs bandaged and opened up about the real reason she feels she has no choice but to maintain her 41-kg “skin-and-bones” figure.

On the 6th, Choi Jun-hee shared a photo showing her legs tightly wrapped in bandages in the past.

Choi Jun-hee explained the physical pain she had experienced in the past as she shared a photo of both her legs tightly wrapped in bandages. She revealed, “It wasn’t liposuction on my legs. I had gained so much weight for my height that my skin was splitting all over and lymph fluid was streaming out through the sweat glands in my skin, so I lived like this.”

When asked, “Could you gain a little weight for your health?” she firmly replied, “No.” She added, “I went through a time like that—would I want to go back? Skinny human, happy,” expressing satisfaction with her current slim figure.

Choi Jun-hee also mentioned the health problems she had when her weight rose rapidly in the past. “Toxins, body fat, blood pressure at 200, my thyroid being compressed—I thought all my hip joints were going to be crushed because of my weight,” she said, emphasizing, “Dieting saved me.”

Choi Jun-hee is known to have gained weight rapidly in the past, reaching 96 kg at one point, during her battle with lupus, an autoimmune disease, due to steroid side effects and other factors.

Afterward, she embarked on serious weight loss by combining dietary changes with exercise, and succeeded in losing about 55 kg. Her weight dropped to as low as 41 kg, and her dramatic transformation drew attention.

Choi Jun-hee, who has continued to take care of herself since losing weight, is currently active as an influencer and model.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and the late Cho Sung-min, a former baseball player. She held a wedding ceremony last May with a non-celebrity who is 11 years her senior.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.