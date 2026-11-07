After facing rumors of homosexuality and assault, KYUHYUN finally speaks out: “I don’t respond to each one”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer and Super Junior member KYUHYUN opened up about his feelings regarding malicious rumors and his heartfelt sentiments toward the fans who have continued to believe in him.

A video posted on the YouTube channel “Brewmaster Yun” on the 6th featured KYUHYUN as a guest, speaking candidly about what he has been up to and music.

That day, KYUHYUN introduced his new solo song, due out on the 11th, and shared the special meaning behind it.

KYUHYUN began, “With the world changing so much these days, even ridiculous malicious rumors crop up, and there are people who actually believe them.”

He continued, “To be honest, I don’t want to respond to those rumors one by one,” but explained, “Even so, there are still so many fans who continue to love me just as always. I put into the lyrics a message I wanted to share with them, along with my gratitude.”

In fact, in 2015, rumors linking KYUHYUN to actor Uhm Ki-joon in a same-sex relationship spread, and in 2013, KYUHYUN was also caught up in a rumor that singer Lee Hong-gi had deliberately shoved the ailing KYUHYUN and knocked him down.

Against that backdrop, KYUHYUN emphasized that this new song in particular is not a breakup song—the kind he has not released in a while—but a song that conveys his feelings to someone he loves.

KYUHYUN added, “It’s not a breakup song, which I haven’t put out in a while. I’ve prepared something that expresses the feelings I want to share with someone I love.”

Rather than responding to each malicious rumor, he chose to share his sincere feelings with the fans who believe in and support him. The new song fully captures KYUHYUN’s gratitude and affection for the fans who have stood by him unwaveringly.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.