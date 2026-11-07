Lee Seo-jin applies sunscreen to Ha Ji-won's back with a tender touch... An unusual vibe after 23 years ('My Grumpy Secretary')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Lee Seo-jin showed his thoughtful and caring side by personally applying sunscreen to Ha Ji-won's back.

The SBS show 'My Grumpy Secretary,' which aired on the 6th, featured Ha Ji-won filming content for Kangnam's YouTube channel.

That day, Ha Ji-won went to the site to ride the Giant Swing Ride, a famous attraction in Singapore, for a YouTube content shoot. She said, “I really can't do bungee jumping,” and tried to call for a cut to avoid it, drawing laughs.

Kangnam then suggested, “Let's have the 'My Grumpy Secretary' team and Kangnam's team ride the Giant Swing Ride, and have the team with their teeth showing do the bungee jump.”

Before getting on the Giant Swing Ride, Ha Ji-won said, “I rode it. Let's put on some sunscreen,” and carefully applied sunscreen to both arms. She then asked Lee Seo-jin to apply some to the back of her neck, too. Without much hesitation, he applied sunscreen to Ha Ji-won's neck and back. His attentive care of her offered a glimpse of their unusual closeness and caught people's attention.

Kim Kwang-gyu, who was watching, said, “I was itching to say it, but I held back. It would have been funny if he'd applied it while saying, ‘Does it hurt? It hurts me too.’” His remark sent the scene into fits of laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.