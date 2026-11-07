Song Hae Na's blind-date match is a 'catch'... 184-cm 'handsome Korea University (KU) graduate and lawyer' who even owns a home

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Su-hyeon] The heart-fluttering surprise blind date between model Song Hae Na and Bang Seung-woo, a lawyer six years her junior and a KU graduate, was revealed.

The Channel A variety show Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class, which aired on the 6th, showed Song Hae Na heading off on an unexpected surprise blind date while chatting with her close friends Hyerin and Lee Guk-ju.

That day, Song Hae Na went to the meeting place after Lee Seung-chul, the principal of Groom's Class, said he would treat her to a meal. But she received a sudden notice that he couldn't make it, along with a text saying, "I'll send a friend you'll be even happier to see than me."

Lee Seung-chul hinted that the man was in the "No. 1 profession parents favor" and stood 184 cm tall, raising the expectations of Song Hae Na, who has long named a "soft-featured, boyish type" as her ideal.

The blind-date match, Bang Seung-woo, appeared shortly afterward and caught everyone's eye with his tall stature and handsome looks. Born in 1993 and six years younger than Song Hae Na, he said, "If it's you, Hae Na, age isn't that important," and showed his thoughtful side by giving her a rabbit plushie on their very first meeting.

The job that had everyone curious turned out to be lawyer. Bang Seung-woo said, "I worked at a large corporation, then went to law school and became a lawyer," and surprised everyone by revealing that he graduated from KU's business administration department and owns a home in Sadang-dong.

The two kept the conversation warm and friendly, discussing everything from the scale of a wedding to plans for children on their very first meeting.

In particular, when Song Hae Na showed interest with his friend sitting alongside them, Bang Seung-woo looked nervous but showed his macho side, saying, "I'm confident I won't lose you to anyone."

He went on to say, "My interest has gone way up," then boldly asked, "If you're comfortable, could I have your number?" His direct, confident flirting hinted at a rosy ending.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.