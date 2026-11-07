'Ryu Hyo-young, 34 and single, confesses to 42-year-old divorced dad with a ninth-grade son: “I like him as a man”'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Lee Tae-sung, a divorced dad, opened up about the painful past and tearful feelings that left him no choice but to turn down the direct confession of actress Ryu Hyo-young, who is eight years younger.

The episode of Channel A’s variety show “Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class,” which aired on the 6th, showed Lee Tae-sung and Ryu Hyo-young sharing their candid feelings about each other, from their past work together to the way they feel now.

That day, Ryu Hyo-young expressed her gratitude by recalling how Lee Tae-sung had kindly picked her up and driven her for four hours when they were filming outside Seoul. The two said they chatted during the four-hour drive and grew closer. Hyo-young said, “I was so grateful that I contacted him three or four times to treat him to a meal, but he turned me down every time.” Flustered, Lee hurriedly explained, “No. I was in China for an exhibition. I wasn’t in Korea.” When Kim Yo-han asked, “Wasn’t that flirting?”, Lee vehemently denied it, but the conversation that followed revealed a curious tension between the two.

While Lee Tae-sung was away, Kim Yo-han asked, “What do you think of Lee Tae-sung as a man?” Ryu Hyo-young answered at once, “I like him,” and confessed, “He’s good at working out, and there’s nothing lacking about him, right? But somehow, we never got the chance to become closer.”

The two decided to talk privately and have another drink. Ryu Hyo-young actively flirted with Lee Tae-sung, saying, “I got dressed up to see you,” and made her interest in him clear.

But Lee Tae-sung, who is raising his middle-school-aged son on his own, was cautious and found it difficult to respond to Ryu Hyo-young’s direct approach. “I have family issues and a son, so I felt bad for Hyo-young, who’s at such a beautiful age,” he said. “I lacked confidence, thinking she might be able to meet someone better than me.”

It was a difficult story to bring up. Lee Tae-sung revealed a painful experience from his past as the decisive reason he had been unable to open his heart. “After my divorce, I dated someone in my 30s, but that person’s parents opposed the relationship. They knew I had a child and family issues, so they were against it. Whenever I meet someone and things start to develop, the first thing I think is, ‘What if their parents disapprove?’ So we broke up,” he said, explaining that worry always came first for him.

That was why it was difficult for him to accept Hyo-young’s feelings right away. “If my daughter were thinking of dating and marrying a man who has a child, I think I’d want to stop her as her father. I understand,” he admitted.

He continued, “Actually, my mother raised my son. Seeing that has always made me feel sorry toward my parents,” he said, bursting into tears.

Lee Tae-sung eventually stormed out, even leaving the room, but returned after calming down. Ryu Hyo-young told him sincerely, “I became interested in you because I saw you, Lee Tae-sung, as a person—not out of pity. Even if I can’t be an umbrella for you, I can stand beside you and get rained on with you. I hope you won’t feel sorry or worry about how you should act around me.”

Touched by Ryu Hyo-young’s warm sincerity, Lee Tae-sung said, “I realized I shouldn’t take her feelings lightly.” He added, “Until now, I kept my distance because I felt sorry, but now I’ll think about it again with a clean slate,” raising anticipation about how their relationship might develop.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.