'8-Billion-Won Hong Kong Home'—Kang Soo-jung, 50, Has Remarkably Youthful Skin Without Cosmetic Procedures: “I Only Use Gua Sha and Face Masks”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] TV personality Kang Soo-jung is showing off her unchanged, youthful-looking skin at 50. She drew attention by revealing that she has never had a dermatological procedure and has cared for her skin only with gua sha and face masks.

On the 6th, a video titled “I Had Kang Soo-jung’s Skin Age Measured” was posted on her YouTube channel, “Choejong Sujeongbon Jinjja Choejong 111.”

On her way to the dermatologist, Kang Soo-jung laughed and said, “The one thing I can brag about is my skin. When people say my skin looks good, I say, ‘Oh, stop it,’ but deep down, I know (that my skin looks good).”

She continued, “When people asked if I’d had a procedure, I said I’d never had one, but that’s no longer something to brag about. When your skin is starting to go downhill, going to a dermatologist is only natural, but I held out for too long,” and said she would get her skin checked. Until then, she had cared for it only with face masks and gua sha.

The doctor who examined Kang Soo-jung’s skin said, “Your skin is in such good condition. It looks just the same. Have you been taking care of it consistently? It’s amazing how aging seems to have passed you by.” Kang Soo-jung replied, “I wanted to get treatments, but since I live in Hong Kong, I’ve never had them properly, not even once.”

Kang Soo-jung’s skin age was measured at 47. When she looked disappointed, the doctor explained, “That’s because your date of birth is included in the patient information. The result would be different if it were a blind test, so you don’t need to be disappointed. It showed that you only need to work on wrinkles and skin tone. Your skin is in good condition, and its radiance is exceptionally impressive.” The doctor also added that Kang Soo-jung’s skin condition ranked in the top 3% among women her age, and Kang Soo-jung smiled with satisfaction.

Meanwhile, Kang Soo-jung married a Korean-American financier in 2008, and they have a son. She currently lives in Repulse Bay, Hong Kong, and the apartment is reportedly valued at around 8 billion won.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.