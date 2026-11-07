Lyuh Esther, really in her 60s? With her belly fat gone, “Hong Hye-geol should be grateful”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Doctor Lyuh Esther expressed confidence in her slim figure, with no excess fat.

On the 6th, a video titled “Lyuh Esther Proclaims Happiness in Istanbul (Local Hair and Makeup, Shopping, Restaurants, Hagia Sophia, Türkiye Trip)” was released on the YouTube channel Lyuh Esther’s Esther TV.

The couple, Lyuh Esther and Hong Hye-geol, traveled to Türkiye. Lyuh Esther visited landmarks after having her hair and makeup done locally. Her bold smoky makeup caught the eye.

The two were enjoying a meal in a cheerful atmosphere at a local restaurant when they began bickering after Hong Hye-geol let something slip. Lyuh Esther said, “You should consider yourself incredibly lucky to have met a woman like me. With that way of speaking, if you said something like that to a woman past middle age, you’d get kicked out.” Hong Hye-geol countered, “Married couples are close and comfortable with each other. I said it to tease you, without any malice.” It turned out that Hong had teased Lyuh Esther by calling her a “white pig.”

Lyuh Esther said, “It doesn’t really bother me if you call me a white pig, but I think other women might feel a bit differently if they heard it. There are times when I feel like a white pig, but lately my belly has gone down a lot. A woman over 60 should be grateful if she has this little belly fat.” Mentioning her slim figure, she put Hong Hye-geol in his place, prompting laughter.

Hong Hye-geol and Lyuh Esther married in 1994 and have two sons.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.