'Disappeared' from the Entertainment Industry: Goofy’s Shin Dong-wook Gets a Job at a Pig Farm... “A Lot Has Happened”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Shin Dong-wook, formerly of the group Goofy, shared a surprising update.

On the 6th, a video titled “First Look at the Shocking Update on Goofy’s Shin Dong-wook, Who Had ‘Disappeared’ from the Entertainment Industry” was posted on the R.E.After YouTube channel.

Asked why he had disappeared from view, Shin Dong-wook said, “A lot has happened during that time.” He said that he had run an advertising production company in Korea, then closed it and gone into business in Cebu, Philippines. “I kept doing the same thing and fell into a rut, so I wanted to try something new. I wish the business had gone well, but things ended up getting even worse,” he said.

After closing his business in the Philippines and returning to Korea, he got a job at a pig farm. Shin Dong-wook explained, “I asked a chairman I know if I could work at his company. So, last December, I went to a pig farm in Buyeo, South Chungcheong Province. It’s one of the largest pig farms in South Korea, with 18,000 pigs and an area of 60,000 pyeong.” Sung Dae-hyun called it “a leading company” and said, “You went through a lot while I wasn’t seeing you.”

Shin Dong-wook debuted as a member of Goofy in 1996 and gained popularity with songs such as “Many Many,” “Tragic Love” and “The Rules of the Game.” After the group’s sixth album was released in 2006, Lee Seung-kwang left, and Goofy continued as a duo. “The Counterattack of Old Songs,” released in 2016, was Goofy’s most recent album, and the group has had no notable activities since then.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.