Lee Hee-jun ♥ Lee Hye Jung hit the jackpot as parents: “Their 8-year-old son has pecs and defined abs”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Model Lee Hye Jung showed off her 8-year-old son’s remarkable build.

On the 6th, the YouTube channel “Charm Jinkyung” featured Kim Jin-kyung, Lee Hyunyi, Lee Hye Jung and Jin Jeong-seon chatting.

That day, Lee Hye Jung said that Lee Hyunyi’s second son and her own son were both 8, adding, “I raise him very strictly because I’m the eldest, but you carried your second around.” She continued, “I never carry him.”

Lee Hyunyi said of Lee Hye Jung’s son, “Hyun-i is impossible to carry. He’s too heavy. His frame is different.” Lee Hye Jung agreed, saying, “That’s right.”

“He’s only 8, but he has chest muscles. He’s built thick, like a hockey player,” Lee Hyunyi explained. Lee Hye Jung then drew laughs by saying, “He knows it, so he walks around the house shirtless every day.” Lee Hyunyi chimed in, “When he takes his shirt off, you can see his abs,” drawing attention to Lee Hye Jung’s son’s muscular physique, which is hard to believe belongs to an 8-year-old.

Meanwhile, Lee Hye Jung married actor Lee Hee-jun in April 2016, and they have one son.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.