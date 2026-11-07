46-Year-Old Koo Sung-hwan Reunites with Ex-Girlfriend at Class Reunion... “Still Not Married” (“I Live Alone”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Koo Sung-hwan, 46, reunites with a schoolmate he knew as a student, bringing back rosy memories.

At the end of MBC’s “I Live Alone” broadcast on the 6th, a preview of next week’s episode featuring Koo was released.

In the preview, Koo made a handmade cake to mark the 30th anniversary ahead of his high school reunion.

Looking back on his school days, he boasted, “I was really popular, like one of the Four Emperors. At 183 cm and 78 kg, I had perfect proportions,” drawing laughs.

Soon, friends began arriving one by one. Koo said, “Everyone’s married,” and a friend replied, “Only you and Cho-hee aren’t.” Then a friend asked Koo, “Did you and Cho-hee date for a little while?” Another friend said, “I remember Cho-hee bragging that she got a ring.” A further recollection—that “Sung-hwan carried Cho-hee on his back all the way to Songpa”—only added to the curiosity about what had happened between the two.

Koo smiled shyly as he explained, “She’s a friend I knew during my school days, Lee Cho-hee.” When his classmate Lee Cho-hee finally appeared, Koo exclaimed, “I’d believe you were in your 20s,” and smiled broadly, drawing attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.