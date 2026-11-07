Park Mi-sun has a frightening encounter while singing at a nightclub: “I took their hand, and they pulled me”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Park Mi-sun recalled a moment when she nearly got hurt after an audience member pulled her during an event at a nightclub in the past.

On the 6th, YouTube channel @bbangcohome featured Lee Hong-ryeol, Lee Sung-mi and Park Mi-sun chatting.

That day, Park Mi-sun opened up about her past experience performing at venues to raise money for overseas training.

She recalled, “They told me I had to go even though I couldn’t even perform at a nightclub. When I said I couldn’t do it, they told me to go with Jang Yong.”

When asked to sing “Southbound Train,” Park Mi-sun felt embarrassed but managed to start singing. But then something unexpected happened. She explained, “People at the front held out their hands, asking me to take them. So I took their hands, and they pulled me from below the stage.”

Park Mi-sun was so taken aback by the sudden situation that she ended up sobbing onstage. “I cried, saying, ‘Didn’t I say I wouldn’t do it? Didn’t I say I couldn’t?’” she said, adding, “After that, Jang Yong did the rest.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.