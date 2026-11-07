Minho, embroiled in controversy over being pushed, calls out ‘cheating modifications’ in triathlon: ‘Some even show up with motors’ (‘I Live Alone’)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] SHINee’s Minho apologized amid controversy over receiving a push during a marathon and explained why triathlon events conduct inspections to prevent cheating.

The episode of MBC’s ‘I Live Alone’ broadcast on the 6th showed Minho competing in a triathlon held in Tongyeong.

The day before the race, Minho went to the venue, registered as a competitor, and had his bicycle and helmet inspected. The checks were to make sure the bicycle was eligible for the event and in safe condition.

Code Kunst asked, “What would get you flagged during a bike inspection?” Minho explained, “Some people have handlebars that stick out too far, or modify their bikes by fitting a motor to the rear wheel. That makes their times faster, so they check whether the bikes have been modified, among other things.”

On race day, Minho quickly got ready and headed to the venue. “My goal for this race is to set a personal best,” he said, adding, “My previous record is 2 hours and 32 minutes. I’m aiming for within 30 minutes in the swim, within 1 hour and 12 minutes on the bike, and 40 minutes for the run, with a total time in the 2:20s.”

Minho continued the race, giving it everything he had despite the bad weather. After completing the swim, cycling and running legs in order, he crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 27 minutes and 14 seconds.

Meanwhile, Minho recently completed his first full marathon at the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon in 3 hours, 00 minutes and 18 seconds. But after footage showed another runner pushing him during the race, he became embroiled in a fairness controversy. Minho’s side later informed the event organizer that he intended to relinquish his result, and the organizer accepted. However, relinquishing the result does not mean that a rules violation has been confirmed.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.