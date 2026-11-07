“I Like Him as a Man”: Ryu Hyo-young Publicly Confesses to “Single Dad” Lee Tae-sung ♥—Romantic Sparks Fly (“Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2”)

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Lee Tae-sung found himself in a rosy romantic atmosphere after actress Ryu Hyo-young, who had worked with him on a previous project, publicly confessed her feelings.

In the episode of Channel A's “Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2” (CP Bae Han-su / PD Lim Jeong-gyu), which aired on the 6th, Lee Tae-sung met Ryu Hyo-young along with the couple Kim Yo-han and Oh Yeon-hee for an outdoor dining meetup by the Han River. Her brave expression of interest led to a drama-like day in which the two redefined their relationship.

That day, Lee Tae-sung rode in Kim Yo-han's car to a popular outdoor dining spot by the Han River. Explaining the meetup, he said, “Some friends who worked on the same drama had planned to get together for a meal, and I thought it would be nice if Yo-han came too.” It turned out that Lee and Oh Yeon-hee were senior and junior colleagues who had appeared in the same project, and that he had quickly become close with Oh's boyfriend, Kim Yo-han, because they were the same age.

A little later, the two arrived at the restaurant, where Oh Yeon-hee and Ryu Hyo-young were seated side by side. Ryu greeted Lee warmly and said, “I was so grateful that you drove me from my house to the filming location in Mungyeong during the shoot. I contacted you a few times after filming wrapped to treat you to a meal, but you never replied.” She let on that she had been a little hurt.

The four later talked about dating. Ryu Hyo-young described her ideal type as “someone kind, sincere, and responsible,” and glanced at Lee Tae-sung, setting off a romantic vibe. Kim Yo-han sensed that something was going on and, when Lee briefly stepped away, asked her, “What do you think of Tae-sung as a man?” Ryu smiled broadly and replied, “I like him.” In an interview with the production team afterward, she candidly revealed, “When I saw Tae-sung on ‘Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,’ I thought that if I just sat back, I might miss my chance, so I arranged this meeting myself.”

Ryu Hyo-young continued to show Lee Tae-sung that she was interested in him. She peeled shrimp and fed them to him, and even flirted by saying, “Let’s go running together.” Lee, however, continued to respond awkwardly, and Kim Yo-han and Oh Yeon-hee tactfully left the two of them alone.

Ryu then suggested going somewhere for a second round, saying, “There’s a great street-food tent bar in my neighborhood.” Once they were alone, she approached him even more boldly. “Actually, I wanted to tell you that I’m interested in you,” she said seriously.

Taken aback, Lee Tae-sung indirectly indicated that he wanted to turn her down, saying, “Given my family situation, I feel bad accepting your feelings. Maybe you could meet someone better than me...” He went on to explain his circumstances as a single dad: “When I was dating in my 30s after my divorce, we broke up because the other person's parents opposed the relationship. If it were my daughter, wouldn't I want to stop her too, as her father...?”

With a tender look, Ryu Hyo-young comforted him, saying, “I hope your life will be happy.” Lee then remembered how he felt indebted to his parents, who had taken on the responsibility of raising his son, and burst into tears.

Lee went outside to compose himself and then returned. Ryu said, “You have a lot weighing on your heart. I saw only the appeal of ‘Lee Tae-sung’ as a person.” She also spoke from the heart: “I may not be able to be an umbrella for you on a rainy day, but I can stand beside you and get rained on with you.”

Finally, Ryu Hyo-young asked, “You’ll give me a chance to treat you to a meal next time, right?” Lee replied, “No,” then added, “I’ll treat you,” making everyone’s heart flutter.

Soon afterward, Lee Tae-sung said in the studio, “Until now, I kept my distance from Hyo-young because I felt bad, but I realized I shouldn’t take her feelings lightly.” He added, “Now I want to think about our relationship from a clean slate,” revealing that he, too, had found the courage to take a step forward. The “studio mentor panel” warmly cheered him on, saying, “A drama-like story that will go down in ‘Groom's Class’ history!”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.