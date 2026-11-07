KwakTube Rings the Golden Bell for the Entire Staff, Casually Paying 3.15 Million Won—Just How Much Is His Appearance Fee?

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] KwakTube earned applause for ringing the golden bell.

In the 19th episode of MBN and Channel S’s Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4, which aired on the 6th, Jeon Hyun-moo and KwakTube (Kwak Joon-bin) embarked on a full-fledged food trip with their “food buddies” Huh Gak, Lee Jung-shin, and Oh Se-young, sampling everything from dumplings at a neighborhood favorite in Incheon’s new town and a local-favorite sundae-guk spot to fresh gopchang from animals slaughtered that day.

Jeon Hyun-moo arrived in Cheongna International City, one of Incheon’s leading new towns, and kicked off the food trip in earnest, saying, “Today’s special is ‘a taste that cuts across Incheon’s new towns and old downtown areas.’” Jeon and KwakTube then met singer Huh Gak, the first “Incheon ambassador” and someone who knows a good chance to eat when he sees one.

Jeon asked Huh Gak, who was born in Michuhol-gu, Incheon, and was in his fifth year of living in Cheongna, “Do you know any good restaurants around Cheongna?” Huh Gak replied, “I have the vibe of a reclusive loner, so I don’t go out much,” drawing laughs.

As they headed to a dumpling restaurant picked by viewers, Huh Gak also said, “I don’t walk much, but thanks to Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan, I’ve even started walking right outside my home.” Jeon asked, “What on earth do you do at home?” When Huh Gak answered, “I play games, watch movies, and order delivery food,” KwakTube strongly agreed, saying, “I’m exactly the same,” and the exchange descended into hilarious chaos.

The dumpling restaurant they reached shortly afterward belonged to a master who had been serving customers in Cheongna for 16 years. It turned out that the restaurant makes at least 1,000 dumplings a day, astonishing everyone. The three repeatedly exclaimed, “They’re really delicious!” and eagerly dug in, polishing off 100%-buckwheat Pyongyang-style, spicy mixed, and perilla-oil makguksu as well. After the meal, Huh Gak sang a track from his first mini-album in 10 years. Moved by the song’s deep emotion, KwakTube responded, “You look so different from earlier,” drawing laughs.

KwakTube lamented, “If the dumplings had been available for takeout, I was going to treat everyone,” but the owner delivered the welcome news(?) that they could be reserved. Jeon then announced on KwakTube’s behalf, “KwakTube is ringing the golden bell!” In the end, KwakTube reserved dumpling sets for everyone, including the entire staff, and casually paid 3.15 million won, earning applause.

After parting ways with Huh Gak, Jeon and KwakTube met Lee Jung-shin and Oh Se-young, the lead actors in MBN’s drama What a Boss Wants, and set off on their second leg. Their joyful reunion was brief: the four ran into trouble when their ambitious attempt to secure filming at the first restaurant fell through. Fortunately, on a recommendation from a customer there, they found a sundae-guk restaurant five minutes away and managed to secure permission to film at the last minute. Tasting the sundae-guk with its milky-white broth, Jeon exclaimed sincerely, “It’s clear, but rich.” Lee added plenty of perilla powder, while Jeon generously added pepper and chili, and they each enjoyed the sundae-guk their own way, warming themselves with the hot broth.

The four then headed to their final restaurant, whose standout dishes were fresh gopchang and grilled lamb. Jeon couldn’t hide his admiration for the ingredients’ exceptional freshness, and as soon as the heart was cooked, he suggested, “Let’s toast with heart.” Showing his quick wit, KwakTube shouted, “Heart, yaho!” and created a new variety-show meme to follow RESCENE’s Woni and her “Geoje Yaho.” Lee took a bite of the piping-hot gopchang, then shook all over, delivering such a vivid reaction that he made everyone laugh.

During the meal, Lee said, “I’ll give you a talisman,” and pulled out a flag for CNBLUE’s “Everybody Jump.” Jeon gave it a thumbs-up, mentioning the energy at CNBLUE’s concerts and saying, “CNBLUE must have no choice but to do ‘Everybody Jump’ during their performances,” bringing a warm moment. When the flying-fish-roe fried rice was ready, Lee sweetly held the bowl for Oh Se-young, then shrugged and said, “A man should have at least this much manners.” Seeing this, KwakTube sprang a question on him: “Aren’t you going to get married? You’d make a perfect husband.” Jeon chimed in, too: “Get married.” But Lee casually brushed them off, saying, “Oh, no,” bringing the house down.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.