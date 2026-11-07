Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, who said they never fight, reveal their only source of conflict: “When the nagging starts, it’s off to the study”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra reveal that their only source of conflict is soccer.

KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2” (directed by Kim Tae Joon, hereafter “Mr. House Husband”), airing tonight, the 7th, at 10:35 p.m., will show Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, the featured couple in November’s “Monthly Mr. House Husband,” taking on their first play together and devoting themselves to rehearsals while spending 24 hours a day together, as well as Ha Hee-ra preparing a “surprise event” for her husband.

The two work hard to prepare for the performance at the theater rehearsal room. Their effortless rapport earns the staff’s respect, and they show off their affectionate relationship as they look after each other whenever they get the chance. The staff say, “Even though we see them every day, we still can’t believe how close Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra are,” then make the outrageous request, “Please fight just once, if only so we can film a Reel to promote the play,” prompting laughter. They then seriously ask, “Is it true you’ve never fought, not even once?” Choi replies, “Well... there is something now,” before bringing up soccer, the couple’s only source of conflict. “When my wife starts nagging me because of soccer, I’m in the study...” he says, then reveals a surprising twist about his own behavior, sending the staff into fits of laughter.

As viewers wonder what secret (?) the “nation’s devoted romantic,” Choi Soo-jong, has for avoiding marital fights and keeping his relationship strong, the staff ask, “Did the two of you exchange love letters when you were dating?” Choi says, “I wrote a lot and kept them all. I wrote even more after we got married,” and shares some stories behind the letters. Watching from the studio, MC Lee Yo-won asks Eun Ji-won, “Did you write a lot too?” Eun replies, “I wouldn’t call them love letters. They were just letters. Letters making excuses...” He recounts writing his wife a letter of apology (?) and gets a rueful laugh.

Meanwhile, after rehearsal, Ha Hee-ra sets about preparing a “surprise event” for Choi Soo-jong. Saying, “I haven’t been able to take good care of my husband lately because rehearsals have kept me so busy,” she announces that she’ll make his soul food, naengmyeon (Korean cold noodles). Ha Hee-ra quickly prepares the dish using a recipe passed down to her by her mother-in-law, who passed away last Chuseok, moving Choi. As he eats the naengmyeon, filled with his mother’s cooking and memories of childhood, Choi is reminded once again of the importance of family, moving even those watching.

The everyday life of Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, who have returned to “Mr. House Husband” after four years as the featured couple in November’s “Monthly Mr. House Husband,” including their 24-hours-a-day-together routine and Ha Hee-ra’s “surprise” event, will be featured on KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2,” airing tonight, the 7th, at 10:35 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.