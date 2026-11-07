'Troll Hunter' Kim Ga-yeon also teaches Lee Hyung-taik’s daughter a lesson: “If they don’t listen, Mom video-calls them”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kim Ga-yeon shared her tips for disciplining her friends’ children, too.

On the 6th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel run by Kim Ga-yeon and her husband, titled “Disciplining Ghosts at the Folk Village: Kim Ga-yeon Returns After Bringing Them Under Control (Tips for Teaching Kids a Lesson, Making a White Funeral Costume, and the Youngest Child’s Secret Revealed After 12 Years).”

Heading to the Folk Village with her second daughter, Kim Ga-yeon said, “Ghost experiences are all the rage these days. Kids often don’t listen, right? So I found a way to guide and discipline them through ghosts,” and decided to try disciplining children in ghost makeup.

Kim Ga-yeon even made a white funeral costume herself and put on smoky makeup. The production crew worried that her makeup might be too tame, saying, “There are so many scary ghosts,” but Kim said, “I don’t need to draw on my face. I don’t have a particularly kind-looking face. Even now, when we have a get-together, the kids will be chatting and playing before I arrive, but as soon as they hear, ‘Auntie Ga-yeon is here,’ they promptly take their seats at the long table and sit quietly.”

Kim Ga-yeon said that her tip for teaching kids a lesson was to establish her authority over one of the older children. “One of my friends’ children is named Yeojin. I don’t pick on the other kids; I pick on her. ‘Pick on’ is standard language. I’ll say, ‘Come here. This won’t do—you don’t listen to your mom. You’ll have to enroll in Kim Ga-yeon’s camp,’ and she says, ‘Auntie, I’ll be good.’ When she gets scolded, all the other kids stand perfectly still,” she said, drawing laughter.

Kim Ga-yeon added, “If tennis player Lee Hyung-taik’s oldest child doesn’t listen, her mom makes a video call. ‘Is Song Eun-yi doing well?’ The child replies, ‘Yes, Auntie.’ When she thinks the effect has worn off, she calls me.”

At the Folk Village, Kim Ga-yeon learned from the more experienced ghosts and tried disciplining children herself. Watching her mother, Kim’s daughter said ruefully, “It’s exactly the same. She scolds us like that at home, too. Maybe I should say I can relate. It’s like seeing how Mom was at home when I was seven,” prompting laughter.

Actress Kim Ga-yeon is known as the “Troll Hunter” and “Grim Reaper of Trolls” after filing complaints against 100 malicious commenters without leniency. Recently, she launched a YouTube channel featuring her and her husband, Lim Yo-hwan, and began communicating with fans.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.