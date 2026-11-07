Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil, heads to plastic surgery clinic with a photo of Jang Won-young... “I don’t look like her, but I’m satisfied” after her third double-eyelid surgery

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil, candidly revealed why she underwent her third double-eyelid surgery.

On the 6th, a video titled “My thoughts on appearance anxiety... and (revision) double-eyelid surgery Q&A” was posted on the YouTube channel “Junhee.”

That day, Choi Jun-hee said she had undergone double-eyelid surgery three times because of asymmetry between her eyes. “It was uncomfortable when I put on makeup, and I got annoyed every time I looked in the mirror. So I decided it would be best to combine eye-shape correction with an incision procedure, and I ended up having surgery again,” she said.

She added, “Honestly, I never thought I’d make such a long-term investment in my eyes. Ideally, cosmetic surgery would be over in one go, but my double-eyelid crease came undone, and I couldn’t stand it,” she confessed.

Choi Jun-hee explained that frequently appearing on camera and editing her own images made her see her physical flaws even more clearly. “Changes that make me happy are much more important to me than changes other people notice, so having uneven eyes was a big insecurity for me,” she said. “Other people don’t think it’s a big deal, but I magnify my own insecurity by 500%.”

She revealed that before this surgery, she took a photo of Jang Won-young to the clinic. Choi Jun-hee said, “I kept showing them a photo of Jang Won-young, and they asked, ‘Do you want a more glamorous look? Do you want your eyes to be bigger than they are now?’” She said she explained in detail the eye shape she wanted.

She added, “I’m a huge Wonyoung fan, so I ended up with eyes like these. I brought in a photo of Jang Won-young, and I don’t look like her at all, but I ended up with eyes like these,” expressing satisfaction with the result.

However, she stressed that cosmetic surgery does not resolve every concern about one’s appearance. “There’s one thing to keep in mind before any cosmetic surgery: I don’t think that just because the surgery is over, I’ll automatically be happy,” she said.

She continued, “Of course, the things about my appearance that bothered me may improve, but it didn’t resolve all of my appearance-related issues. Surgery is really hard to reverse, and getting revision surgery is a huge hassle in terms of both money and time. It’s best to research it carefully before going ahead,” she advised.

Choi Jun-hee also confessed that being publicly compared with others over her appearance and discriminated against in the past had lowered her self-esteem. “There are so many pretty influencers these days, and honestly, when you look at Instagram, it feels inevitable that you’ll develop appearance-related anxieties,” she said.

Regarding the perception that she is addicted to plastic surgery because she has had three procedures, she said, “I do think three is quite a lot,” but added, “You shouldn’t judge someone as being addicted to plastic surgery based only on the number of procedures.”

Finally, she urged people to make careful decisions, saying, “You shouldn’t get cosmetic surgery on impulse. You should spend at least a month or two asking people you know for their opinions and visiting lots of clinics to shop around.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.