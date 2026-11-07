Jung Ji Sun shocked as at least 10 employees quit one after another right after her Taiwan branch opens: “I have to treat them like angels so they don’t run away”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Chef Jung Ji Sun reveals that at least 10 employees quit within a month and a half of her Taiwan branch opening.

The Taiwan branch of Chef Jung Ji Sun will be unveiled on Boss in the Mirror, airing on KBS 2TV this Sunday, the 8th (directed by Choi Seung-hee; hereafter, the show). Everyone is surprised to learn that the large restaurant spans 140 pyeong and has 74 seats, with more than 20 employees alone. Jung says, “Reservations for two months were fully booked as soon as we opened,” giving viewers a sense of her stature as a global chef.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese employees all praise Chef Jung Ji Sun as “a very kind boss,” drawing attention. “Fiery Ji Sun,” known for her sharp tongue and strict discipline, transforms in Taiwan into an “angel boss” who doesn’t frown even once. Even when a Taiwanese employee makes the mistake of leaving the faucet on and flooding the kitchen, she says, “They didn’t seem familiar with the kitchen equipment yet, so I let it slide,” and takes it in stride, causing a stir in the studio.

Jung says, “At least 10 Taiwanese employees quit within a month and a half of opening,” then candidly explains why she has become an “angel boss,” saying, “I have to treat the employees like angels in Taiwan so they don’t run away,” drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, close friend Kim Sook, who visited the Taiwan branch in person to support Jung Ji Sun, is overcome with emotion, saying, “It brought the Seochon branch to mind, and I got choked up.” She feels how much things have changed as she recalls how quiet Jung’s signing event at the Seochon branch was when it was featured on Boss in the Mirror in the past, with not a single customer there. Jeon Hyun-moo adds, “Jung Ji Sun’s dark past is an asset only Boss in the Mirror has,” and, “You really never know how someone’s life will turn out,” prompting laughter.

Then, when Jung, who had said she would “never sell jajangmyeon or jjamppong,” introduces jajangmyeon as a new menu item at her Taiwan restaurant, Jeon Hyun-moo can’t hide his disappointment, saying, “You wouldn’t make it for me when I kept asking for four whole years!” Kim Sook tries Jung’s jajangmyeon and raves, “Ten out of ten.” Jeon then playfully vents his jealousy, saying, “I should’ve gone there and made Jung Ji Sun cry,” reportedly turning the set into a lively scene of playful rivalry.

Viewers can catch the two sides of Jung Ji Sun, the “fiery boss” who turns into an “angel boss” in Taiwan, and her playful rivalry with Jeon Hyun-moo on the full episode of Boss in the Mirror.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.