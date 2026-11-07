'Original Gollum' Jo Hye-ryun takes aim at Ahn Young-mi: “You had a second child, and now you’ve lost a lot of hair”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] The historic meeting of Jo Hye-ryun, the “MBC Gollum,” and Ahn Young-mi, the “KBS Gollum,” who dominated the comedy scene in the 2000s, has been arranged for the first time on television.

Episode 779 of KBS2’s “Immortal Songs,” airing today (the 7th) and directed by Kim Hyung-seok and Choi Seung-beom, will be devoted to the special “Jeon Yoo-seong Without Jeon Yoo-seong,” marking the first anniversary of the death of the late Jeon Yoo-seong, a legend of Korean comedy.

In this special, junior comedians from the three broadcasters—KBS, MBC and SBS—as well as colleagues from the broadcasting industry who shared a special bond with the late Jeon Yoo-seong will take the stage to remember him. Carrying on the comedy philosophy of Jeon, who never stopped making people laugh until the end, they will fill the void he left not with sadness, but with a stage of laughter and emotion.

The late Jeon Yoo-seong often said during his lifetime, “I wish comedians could all have fun together on one stage, regardless of which broadcaster they work for.” In keeping with that wish, “2026 Bongsunga School,” featuring legendary comedians from all three broadcasters, is set to return as part of the “Jeon Yoo-seong Without Jeon Yoo-seong” special, sending anticipation soaring.

Meanwhile, the two Gollum characters who enjoyed explosive popularity in MBC’s “Comedy House” and KBS 2TV’s “Gag Concert—Ms. Kang in the Dressing Room” in the 2000s will reunite on “Immortal Songs,” raising expectations. In “Mr. Lee in the Dressing Room,” a sketch created by the senior and junior “Gollums” together for the first time on television, Ahn Young-mi and Jo Hye-ryun are set to grab viewers’ attention with their shocking looks, having gone all out with their Gollum makeup so as not to be outdone by each other. “Original Gollum” Jo Hye-ryun makes Ahn laugh by teasing her about her appearance: “I heard you had your second child, and you’ve lost a lot of hair,” she says, adding, “I’ve taken really good care of my hair with hair-loss shampoo.”

Meanwhile, 60-year-old comedian Lee Kyung-sil transforms into “Bayaba,” surprising everyone. Returning to comedy makeup for the first time in 20 years, Lee makes Jo Hye-ryun and Ahn Young-mi nervous with her abundant hair, which covers everything from her eyebrows to her chest and knees. When Jo says enviously, “You’ve really prepared for winter,” Lee delivers a joke worthy of her heyday: “As you get older, your chest feels drafty and the wind gets into your knees.” The comic chemistry among the three, who are unafraid to make fools of themselves and are known for their witty banter, can be seen in the full broadcast of “Immortal Songs.”

Jo Hye-ryun and Ahn Young-mi will also try the choreography for “NEON” by A20 LITE, which has recently been making headlines. Jo mistakes the lyric “Neon and beyond” for “divorce and remarriage” and flares up, asking, “Are you talking about my private life?” Lee Kyung-sil, beside her, gets a big laugh with her hearty reply: “We’ve actually been divorced and remarried, and we’re all living well now, aren’t we?”

The “Jeon Yoo-seong Without Jeon Yoo-seong” special airs today (the 7th). “Immortal Songs,” which produces legendary videos viewers want to watch over and over again, airs every Saturday at 6:05 p.m. on KBS 2TV.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.