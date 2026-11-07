'Pinggyego' Appearance: Song Hye-kyo Says, “Gong Yoo Teases Me for Being Short... He Needles Me Every Day on Set”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Song Hye-kyo appeared on 'Pinggyego' with Gong Yoo.

On the 7th, the YouTube channel 'DdeunDdeun' posted a video titled '[Hint Cam] Guest at the 124th Gathering | Out Saturday, 11/14, at 9 a.m.' Actors Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo appeared in the video, chatting with Yoo Jae-suk and Yang Se-chan.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk asked Gong Yoo, “Are you the impatient type?” Gong Yoo replied, “I’m not that impatient,” but Song Hye-kyo, listening beside him, countered, “You don’t seem that laid-back, either.”

Taken aback, Gong Yoo asked, “Am I impatient?” Yoo Jae-suk laughed and said, “You two have great chemistry.”

Yoo Jae-suk then asked whether the two had debuted around the same time. When Song Hye-kyo immediately and firmly replied, “I’m your senior,” Gong Yoo, in his 26th year since his debut, suddenly became very polite.

When Yang Se-chan chimed in, “You should uncross your legs,” Gong Yoo uncrossed his crossed legs and said, “Done,” prompting laughter.

Song Hye-kyo, who is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her debut this year, said, “I started out with a school-uniform modeling contest.” Gong Yoo praised her, saying, “You’d still look great in a school uniform now.”

But Song Hye-kyo scoffed and revealed Gong Yoo’s usual playful side: “He says that because I’m short. He needles me every day on set, too.”

She also joked about her youthful looks, saying, “If I’m really bored, I’ll buy a bottle of wine on my way in and say, ‘I should go in and have a glass of wine,’ and then they say, ‘You look 18, so I can’t sell this to you.’”

Gong Yoo and Yoo Jae-suk responded, respectively, “Did you say all that just to tell this story?” and “That was an incredible amount of buildup for this anecdote,” adding to the laughter.

Meanwhile, the Netflix series 'Tantara,' starring Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo, is set to be released on December 11.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.