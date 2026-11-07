'Move to London': Jang Yoon-ju says her daughter seems embarrassed by a mom who can't speak English... enrolls in a language school with “no Koreans”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Model Jang Yoon-ju has begun studying English in earnest.

On the 7th, a video was posted to Jang Yoon-ju’s YouTube channel titled “I Started Studying at a Language School with Zero Koreans... Her English Challenge: Feeling Down After Eating Alone Five Days a Week.”

Jang Yoon-ju went to enroll at a language school and took a placement test. She was placed at the intermediate level. “I should at least be intermediate,” she said, but added with disappointment, “I actually thought I’d be at the highest level, but you’re really exacting. You don’t go easy on me.”

And so Jang Yoon-ju began attending language school on her own. “I didn’t want to come to English class today. It’s only my third day—how can I be feeling like this already? I finally understand why people with regular jobs look forward to the weekend. It’s taken me 30 years as a freelancer to understand. I have no appetite today, either. I want to rest a little,” she said, looking exhausted.

There was a reason Jang Yoon-ju was trying so hard to study English. “I have something on my mind. I went with my husband to a parents’ meeting at Lisa’s school. People of various nationalities were there, too, and we took turns giving brief introductions. I was nervous and stumbled over my words. Lisa watched that video and said she’d thought she was good at English back in Korea, but once she got here and actually tried having conversations, she realized how difficult English was. But then her mom couldn’t speak English well, either, so I guess she was a little embarrassed,” she said.

Jang Yoon-ju said, “In that case, I should try harder. I can’t be an embarrassing mom. So these days, without even realizing it, I pay a little more attention when I pick Lisa up. Even when it’s morning and I’m rushed, I try to wear pearl earrings.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.