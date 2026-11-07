Jee Seok-jin and Yang Se-chan reveal their stock loss rates; Yoo Jae-suk: “Filming even amid all this—commendable”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Jee Seok-jin and Yang Se-chan received words of comfort after revealing their stock investment loss rates.

On SBS’s “Running Man,” which will air with a 10-minute extension on Sunday the 8th, the members’ tearful real-life stock investment records will be revealed.

The episode will feature the “Hot Showdown” race, in which the members, transformed into college students, and guests Kang Hoon and Lee I-dam visit unusual places where they can enjoy campus culture and collect R Coins. First, the members visited a cocktail bar in Seoul’s university district. The bar has a distinctive business model incorporating a stock-investment concept that has caught the interest of Millennials and Gen Z, and it grabbed the members’ attention as soon as they walked in. It also reportedly held a special event offering discounts to customers who could verify their actual stock loss rates, while prices rose and fell according to how well each menu item sold.

The members were given a special rule: they would receive bonus coins if they revealed their actual stock investment losses. As they disclosed their painfully bleak (?) investment records to earn coins, Jee Seok-jin—who had been making a name for himself in this area—was the first to boast (?) about his loss rate. After seeing it, Yoo Jae-suk requested, “Give him a generous amount here,” asking them to load Jee up with coins and prompting laughter.

After seeing Yang Se-chan’s investment record, Yoo Jae-suk offered comfort, saying, “I really commend your mindset for filming even in the middle of all this,” prompting another round of laughter. Having unexpectedly revealed their investment report cards while trying to earn coins, the members then took on simulated investments to grow their R Coins. They surveyed 50 people on a street in the university district about their preferences for popular snacks, then took on a mission to predict the actual popularity rankings and bet coins. Viewers are eager to see whether the members, who have had a rough time with real investments, can show an exceptional knack for predictions in the simulation.

Next, the members took on “the whisper game,” a favorite at college drinking gatherings, with bonus R Coins at stake. A person who received a question in a whisper had to point to the member the question referred to, while anyone curious about the question had to drink gosam tea to find out what it said. Lee I-dam, who had revealed that she was a fan of Jee Seok-jin, immediately pointed to him without hesitation as soon as Kang Hoon whispered a “mystery question” to her, raising curiosity.

Unable to resist, HaHa drank the gosam tea and checked the question, then burst out laughing. The other members also rushed to check the questions and roared with laughter. Jee Seok-jin, meanwhile, tried hard to act unfazed as he agonized over whether to drink the tea. After Kang Hoon pointed to him again, attention turned to whether Jee would refuse the tea to the very end and hold back his curiosity, or give in and drink it.

What question had Jee Seok-jin so on edge? The “Hot Showdown” race, which will reveal everything from the members’ innermost thoughts to their stock investments, will be featured on SBS’s “Running Man,” airing on the 8th at 6 p.m., 10 minutes earlier than usual.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.