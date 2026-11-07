Hong Hyun-hee makes a surprising confession: “♥Jasson, I got a DM early in our marriage saying you were shopping with another woman” (‘Married Women’s Club’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Hong Hyun-hee revealed a DM she received early in her marriage.

On the 6th, a video titled “The psychology of women who try to seduce married men? (I don’t get it;;)” was posted as part of the YouTube series ‘Married Women’s Club.’

A woman who wrote in, whose husband is a personal trainer, shared her concerns, saying that one day a gym member confessed to her husband. He turned the member down, but remained so uncomfortable afterward that he even wanted to quit the gym.

The woman who wrote in said, “The woman is in her 20s. I called her once. At first, she reacted as if to say, ‘I knew this was coming,’ and actually made it sound even more dramatic. It was like, ‘If you’re going to get divorced, then get divorced. I’m ready.’” Her comments shocked everyone. She added, “My husband is looking into switching gyms. I really don’t want him to.” Hong Hyun-hee replied, “Then she’d be pleased, saying, ‘He found it so hard to see me that he ended up leaving the gym.’ This is just a case of getting really unlucky in life. But don’t bottle up the anxiety this has caused on your own. Talk to your husband and work things out together; that seems like the way to resolve it.”

After ending the call with the woman who wrote in, Hong Hyun-hee said, “Jasson had something similar happen. Early in our marriage, I got a DM saying, ‘Hey, did you know? He’s at the mall shopping with another woman right now.’ He’d gone out with his older sister. That’s how people see things.”

Jasson responded, “Why are you making this sound so boring?” He added, “It’s not like I did it on purpose, right? I was out with my own older sister. But it made me realize that other people can see it that way.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.