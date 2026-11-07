Oh Seung-geun, 12 years since the late Kim Ja-ok passed away: “Even while recording, emotions overwhelm me, and it’s hard”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] As the 12th anniversary of the death of actor Kim Ja-ok approaches, singer Oh Seung-geun opens up about his enduring longing for his wife.

KBS 1TV’s “Songcumentary: Back to the Music Season 2” will meet Oh Seung-geun, the singer behind the beloved hits “Be Good to Me While I’m Here” and “What’s Wrong With My Age?,” at 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, November 7. The program will reveal the eventful musical life of Oh, the “gentleman of trot,” as he approaches the 60th anniversary of his debut—from his dazzling heyday and 17-year hiatus to his tender love for his wife, the late Kim Ja-ok.

▶ Was Oh Seung-geun the original singer of “Pigeon House”? The story behind the birth of legendary duo “Gold and Silver”

At 18, Oh Seung-geun performed on stages for the U.S. Eighth Army in 1964. After passing through “Two Aces,” he reached his heyday in the 1970s as one half of “Gold and Silver,” then the era’s top male duo. He shares the story of how he was the first to release “Pigeon House,” a song known as a signature of imperial descendant Yi Seok, and how “The Two of Us in the Rain,” a hit song Kim Jeong-ho gave him, was banned from broadcast just six months later amid a marijuana scandal. A dramatic reversal also unfolds when “The Maiden Ferryman,” which he sang impromptu during a live broadcast at a moment of crisis, becomes a major hit.

▶ The IMF crisis and a 17-year hiatus... The words from his wife that made him pick up the mic again

At the height of his popularity, Oh Seung-geun ended his group activities because of declining health, pursued a solo career, and then became a businessman—but he faced hardship during the IMF financial crisis. After 17 years away from the music industry, it was the support of his wife, Kim Ja-ok, who told him, “Sing again,” that brought him back to the stage. He shares the stories behind the hits he came to sing at Kim’s urging, including “Be Good to Me While I’m Here,” which marked his triumphant return, and “What’s Wrong With My Age?,” which he had initially turned down.

▶ “Let’s just get married”... A love story of enduring devotion to the late Kim Ja-ok, and a tearful new song

The two married in 1984. He shares the unexpected love story of how Kim Ja-ok was the first to propose, as well as the story of how he struggled to hold back his emotions while recording “You, My Flower” and thinking of his wife, and the story behind his 2026 new song “I Cry in Secret.”

Even at 76, singer Oh Seung-geun continues to release songs and take the stage. The episode “Oh Seung-geun: The Youth of 76 Blossoms Again,” which tells of his enduring passion for music and tender love for one person, will air at 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, on KBS 1TV’s “Back to the Music Season 2.”

Kim Ja-ok underwent surgery for colorectal cancer in 2008. After the cancer spread to her lungs, she died in 2014 from complications of lung cancer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.