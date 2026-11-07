Kim Jun-ho can’t reach pregnant wife Kim Ji-min... Calls his younger sister for help, then regrets it

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Comedian Kim Jun-ho texted and called his pregnant wife, Kim Ji-min, but couldn’t get through to her, so he eventually asked his younger sister for help.

The second episode of Channel S’s “You Pay! Dokbak Tour,” airing at 9 p.m. tonight (the 7th), shows Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon and Hong In-kyu on an “off-season trip” to Da Nang, Vietnam. At a local restaurant, they play the “wife text game” for the first time in a while, sharing some playful couple chemistry.

That day, before the food arrives at a popular restaurant in Da Nang, Dokbakz play a game to decide who will foot the meal bill. Saying, “We haven’t played the ‘wife text game’ much lately,” they decide to take photos of their “eyeballs” (pupils), send them to their wives by text, and have them guess who each pair of eyes belongs to. After taking close-up photos of one another’s pupils, they nervously text their wives. Jang Dong-min tilts his head and wonders, “Will our wives really be able to guess?” Kim Dae-hee, meanwhile, is hopeful: “We’ve lived together for more than 20 years, so wouldn’t they know?” Kim Jun-ho says, “Everyone’s hoping their own wife will recognize their eyes, so let’s give two points if a wife identifies her husband’s eyes and one point otherwise.”

But when Kim Jun-ho gets no reply to his text to his wife, Kim Ji-min, he calls her directly. When she still doesn’t answer, he texts his younger sister instead. At last, replies arrive from each of their wives. After checking his younger sister’s message, Kim Jun-ho regrets his choice and asks, “Can’t I just text Ji-min again?”—leaving viewers curious. Attention is focused on the results of the “wife text game,” which could offer a measure of how close the couples are: will Dokbakz’s wives be able to correctly identify their husbands’ eyes?

Meanwhile, Dokbakz order tripe pho, short rib pho, banh xeo, nem lui and draft beer, and enjoy their meal before checking how many times each person has been stuck with the bill so far. Kim Dae-hee makes everyone laugh by keeping a close eye on Kim Jun-ho, “Dureup’s dad,” who is thriving thanks (?) to marriage and a baby on the way. “Jun-ho’s been quietly getting through things without getting stuck with the bill lately,” he says. They then discuss the penalty for whoever gets stuck paying the most. Yoo Se-yoon explains, “There’s a very famous massage in Da Nang where ducks do the massaging. You scatter feed over someone’s body, and ducks come and peck it up.” After seeing a video of what the “duck massage” actually involves, Kim Jun-ho says, “Great. Let’s dump a whole sack of feed on whoever gets stuck paying the most!”—confidently declaring that as long as it isn’t him, he doesn’t care.

Who will laugh and who will cry in the “wife text game,” where the challenge is to identify the pupils? Find out how Dokbakz’s off-season trip to Da Nang unfolds in the second episode of Channel S’s “You Pay! Dokbak Tour,” airing at 9 p.m. tonight (the 7th).

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.