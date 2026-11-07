A dive with no safety gear from the height of a 10-story apartment building? Choi Byeong-hwa’s 27-meter extreme challenge is jaw-dropping ('Jeonchak View')

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Choi Byeong-hwa, Korea’s first and only high diver, reveals his hair-raising daily life, leaping with no safety equipment from a 27-meter diving platform as high as a 10-story apartment building.

Premiering on Sunday the 8th at 6:05 p.m., MBC’s new variety show “Omniscient Obsession View” (planned by No Si-yong; directed by Jae-Uk Jeon, Jung Dong-sik, and Kim Ik-hwan; written by Yeo Hyeon-jeon; hereafter, “Jeonchak View”) is a spin-off of “Omniscient Interfering View,” which has showcased the real daily lives of stars. This observational variety show takes a look at the lives of so-called “eccentrics” who have built their own worlds through their extraordinary obsessions and passions. A lineup of obsession-driven MCs—including Jun Hyun-moo, Kim Min-kyung, Kim Won-hoon, and Yoon Nam-no—will watch alongside viewers as people deeply immersed in their respective fields go about their unusual daily lives, offering a fresh kind of entertainment.

The featured guest on the show that day is high diver Choi Byeong-hwa. High diving is an extreme sport in which divers leap toward the water from a height of 27 meters, far exceeding the 10-meter height of a standard diving platform. Since divers plunge with no safety equipment from a 27-meter platform—roughly the height of a 10-story apartment building—it is a heart-stopping sport that is nerve-racking even to watch. When the MCs see footage of Choi’s high dives for the first time, the unbelievable sight unfolding before their eyes leaves them speechless. Viewers are already curious about the person who has staked his life on this perilous sport.

The story of Choi Byeong-hwa’s journey is even more surprising. He took up high diving at the relatively late age of 26, and at the time he was a beginner who did not even know how to do ordinary diving. He went so far as to eat and sleep in his car while traveling to training facilities across the country to learn to dive. Later, with no specialized high-diving facilities or coaches in Korea, he earned money for training through various part-time jobs and continued his training overseas. His determination culminated in the remarkable achievement of becoming the first Korean to compete at the World High Diving Championships.

Choi Byeong-hwa’s hair-raising training sessions are sure to draw attention. He candidly admits that he feels afraid even as he fearlessly throws himself from such heights. Viewers are eager to hear how he came to leave a stable life behind and stake everything on high diving, and why he continues to challenge himself to reach ever greater heights despite his fear. Attention is focused on the extraordinary story of a man who has devoted his life to high diving.

The extraordinary daily life of Choi Byeong-hwa, Korea’s first and only high diver, will be revealed on MBC’s “Omniscient Obsession View,” premiering on Sunday the 8th at 6:05 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.