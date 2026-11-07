Ju Ji-hoon stands by his approach to public opinion amid harsh criticism of The Remarried Empress: “I set aside both rave reviews and harsh criticism”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Ju Ji-hoon revealed his own way of gauging public opinion.

On the 6th, a video titled “Senior Ji-hoon, Want to Come Over to My House?” was posted on dancer Leejung’s YouTube channel.

Leejung confessed that she had once sought advice from actor Ju Ji-hoon about her worries while in tears. She recalled, “What worried me most then was that I was so afraid I might not love dancing as much as I used to after finishing ‘Street Woman Fighter 3’ without accomplishing anything. I told him that, and he coolly said, ‘That won’t happen.’” Ju Ji-hoon said, “Someone who voices worries like that and suffers over them is in love.”

Leejung asked, “Do you get upset when all your hard work doesn’t pay off?” Ju Ji-hoon replied, “It tears me apart.” Leejung asked, “Even with all your years in the business and experience, you don’t get used to it? Is that love too?” Ju Ji-hoon said, “Even UFC fighters feel pain when they get hit. Practicing martial arts for a long time doesn’t turn you into steel.”

Ju Ji-hoon said, “You have to turn a heart that’s torn apart into energy. When someone evaluates me, or when I evaluate myself, I use a gymnastics scoring system. There’s a system for scoring gymnastics competitions. When 10 judges score a performance, the highest and lowest scores are dropped to calculate the average. In my case, when people watch my acting, I set aside rave reviews, and I also set aside comments like, ‘That was shitty acting.’ If I average things out using only general comments, quite a few helpful things emerge.”

Ju Ji-hoon said, “I worked this hard, but someone who didn’t even work hard gets incredibly lucky. Even though I received far more praise and recognition, they win. It’s very sad, but this really happens. If I’m not that kind of person, I should completely set aside thoughts like, ‘Why did they win?’”

Meanwhile, Ju Ji-hoon appeared in the recently released Disney+ series The Remarried Empress. Based on the web novel and webtoon of the same name, it drew considerable attention as Korea’s first romance fantasy, but criticism continued that Ju Ji-hoon, who plays Emperor Sovieshu, was not suited to the role. Some fans even began to worry about his health, particularly because his complexion looked much darker than that of the other actors.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.