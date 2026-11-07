Baek Ji-young, in the 50-kg range, loses 4.5 kg after being called a “pig”... “I’ll lose 2 kg more”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Singer Baek Ji-young said that after a remark from her stylist prompted her to lose 4.5 kg, she is aiming to lose an additional 2 kg.

On the 7th, a video was posted on Baek Ji-young’s YouTube channel titled, “How much did Baek Ji-young spend on a single shopping trip at Namdaemun Market, said to be drawing record crowds?”

After ordering kalguksu, Baek Ji-young said, “My husband can’t eat any at all because he’s dieting.” Looking at Jung Suk-won’s noticeably sharper jawline, she added, “You’ve been dieting for a few days, and you’ve lost a little weight.”

Jung Suk-won, who is on an extreme diet for a drama shoot, shared his meal plan: “I’m losing weight quickly. I don’t eat rice; I replace it with pumpkin or sweet potatoes. I don’t eat refined carbohydrates at all. When I’m really hungry, I eat kabocha squash or drink milk.”

He added, “I eat three meals a day and get protein from beef or chicken. Still, when I’m really hungry, I eat a banana.”

Looking at Baek Ji-young, Jung Suk-won said, “She’s lost a lot of weight too.” Baek said she had lost 4.5 kg since last March.

Baek Ji-young, who said she has been doing Pilates regularly, explained, “I eat dinner at 4 or 5 p.m. and don’t eat anything after that.”

Asked why she started dieting, Baek Ji-young confessed, “My stylist called me a pig.” Jung Suk-won added, prompting laughter, “The stylist gets five calls a day.”

He went on to ask, “You keep trying on outfits; they used to feel tight, but now they’re roomy. You feel good too, and when people around you say you look pretty and have lost weight, doesn’t that give you a boost?”

Baek Ji-young nodded and said, “I may not manage it, but I’m going to try to lose another 2 kg by the end of the year.” She added, “My stylist said they really want to put me in a size small for this concert.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.