Baek Ji-young embarrassed when a fan hugs her while she’s naked in a sauna: “They even pat me on the butt... It’s uncomfortable”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Baek Ji-young shared an awkward experience she had in a sauna.

A video titled “How much did Baek Ji-young spend on a single shopping trip at Namdaemun Market, said to be seeing record-breaking crowds?” was posted on her YouTube channel on the 7th.

That day, Baek Ji-young visited Namdaemun Market with her husband, Jung Suk-won. When people who recognized her gathered around, she greeted them warmly.

Jung Suk-won asked, “How does it feel when people recognize you and welcome you?” Baek Ji-young replied, “It’s nice. I don’t find it uncomfortable anymore.”

She continued, “Places like this are fine. It’s fine when I meet people in everyday life and they say, ‘I like you.’ But when I want to enjoy some privacy, like at a sauna, it’s really uncomfortable when people act overly familiar.”

Baek Ji-young revealed that she had been asked for an unexpected kind of fan service, saying, “They pat me on the butt (in places like a sauna).”

She added, “I have all my clothes off, and they say, ‘I’m such a big fan,’ and hug me. When skin touches skin like that, it’s a little embarrassing.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.