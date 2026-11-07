Yoo Byeong-gwon Opens Up About Being Stalked: “Came Right Into My Home, Saying We Were Brought Together by Fate”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Yoo Byeong-gwon revealed that he had been stalked.

On the 6th, a video titled “Can Tarot Reveal Infidelity?” was posted as part of the YouTube content series “Sa-eol-ppak.”

That day, Yoo Byeong-gwon said he had been stalked before, beginning, “Apparently, while that person was being questioned, they said we were brought together by heaven.”

Yoo Byeong-gwon said, “I guess it was someone who would come by occasionally when I had fan meetups. They wore a mask, and their appearance was completely obscured, so I didn’t recognize them. Every now and then, they’d DM me saying, ‘I had fun today, too.’ Last winter, I logged into social media and saw that the DMs had piled up. But the photos they’d sent were strange. I looked closely, and the convex mirror looked like it was in a place I knew. Then I realized they’d been sending me photos of convex mirrors around Hongje Station for some time.” He added, “I thought, ‘I guess that could happen.’ But then, like in Whispering Corridors, they even came to the convex mirror in front of our house. The mirror reflected the house across from ours,” astonishing everyone.

That wasn’t the only thing that happened. Yoo Byeong-gwon said, “Later, she even came into my house. I was asleep when I heard a snack bag rustling. I woke up and she was standing at the foot of my bed, covering her mouth and laughing. I was startled and chased after her, but she ran off and disappeared,” shocking everyone.

The woman had even gone in and out of Yoo Byeong-gwon’s house several times. Yoo said, “There was a woman who lived on the second floor. Later, she told me that, looking back, she’d seen someone sitting in the living room drinking coffee and naturally assumed it was one of my mother’s acquaintances or someone my mother knew. No one in my family was home at the time.” He continued, “My mother also said dirt kept showing up in the house. When we cleaned the house before, I wondered why there was so much sand on the floor, but it turned out she’d been coming and going. After that, we installed home cameras everywhere. I thought I’d be okay, but I wake up whenever I hear a sound.” He said he still had trauma from the experience.

Asked about his parents’ reaction, Yoo Byeong-gwon said, “My mother was in an uproar, but my father said, ‘It’s winter, so if she’s cold, she can come in and eat. How can she wait outside all day? She needs to warm up for a bit.’” His account made people laugh.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.