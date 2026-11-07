Tae-Sung Choi received a huge recruiting offer: “The signing bonus was enormous—I even started losing my hair” (‘You Quiz on the Block’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Tae-Sung Choi of ‘You Quiz on the Block’ revealed why he turned down a huge recruiting offer.

On the 6th, tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’ released a preview of an upcoming appearance by history instructor Tae-Sung Choi.

Tae-Sung Choi, who was a high school teacher at the time, said he received an enormous recruiting offer from a major private academy. “The signing bonus was more money than I could earn in my entire career as a teacher. It was enormous. I asked them to give me just a week to think it over,” he recalled. “On the sixth day, I was washing my hair and a lot of it was falling out. I was shocked. I must have been under tremendous stress.”

“Then I met someone—Teacher Udang Lee Hoe-yeong,” Tae-Sung Choi said. “This family was known as one of the Samhan Gapjok, an exceptionally prominent and prestigious lineage. But then came the National Humiliation of 1910: the country fell, and the family was brought to ruin through the period of Japanese colonial rule. Why was that?” He said they had a dream: that those who were learning, at least, would not have to live as people of a colonized homeland. “Tears came to my eyes, and I tore up the contract.” He said that was why he turned down the recruiting offer.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.