Kim Ji-yeon boasts of being asked for her number amid 'infidelity and domestic violence' dispute with Jung Chul-won: 'Saved a young person's future'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Influencer Kim Ji-yeon said someone had approached her to ask for her number.

On the 7th, Kim Ji-yeon said, "I was going to catch a train when a young student? A young person? came up to me and said they were originally supposed to take a train 15 minutes later, but that I was so pretty, and then blah, blah (I couldn't hear). Since giving birth, I can't hear very well either, so I kept saying, 'Pardon? Pardon?' Then I heard them ask if they could find out my age first. When I said I was older, they said they were too. Hahahahahaha. They said, 'But you're in your 20s,' so with a real mom's heart, I replied, 'No, I'm not. Hurry up and catch your train.' And that's how I saved a young person's future. If I were a bad auntie, you'd be in big trouble." Her remarks drew attention.

Influencer Kim Ji-yeon, a former contestant on 'Love Catcher,' is currently in divorce proceedings with baseball player Jung Chul-won. Last February, Kim's allegations that Jung had been unfaithful and committed domestic violence caused a stir.

On the 6th, Daeryun Law Firm, which represents Jung Chul-won, addressed the allegations of domestic violence and infidelity in an official statement. Jung's side said, "We dispute the facts and interpretations regarding the allegations that have been raised, and our position is that people should be cautious about accepting unverified claims as established facts based solely on one party's assertions or some of the available materials." It also said that Jung would give custody to his ex-wife, Kim Ji-yeon, and pay child support.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.