Shin Gi-ru Holds 19+ Fan Meeting, Then Breaks Down in Tears Backstage

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Footage will show comedian Shin Gi-ru breaking down in tears at her 19+ solo fan meeting, No-Con Show.

Episode 423 of the MBC variety show Omniscient Interfering View, airing today (the 7th) (planned by No Si-yong; directed by Chae Hyun-seok, Kim Hae-ni, Lee Da-un, Seo Ye-na and Kang Yeon-ju; written by Yeo Hyeon-jeon), will vividly capture the main event of Shin Gi-ru’s first solo fan meeting, No-Con Show. The event drew attention after she sold out all 1,000 seats 22 years after her debut.

A host of star supporters will turn out at the venue to cheer on Shin Gi-ru. Her close colleagues—the couples Hong Yoon-hwa and Kim Min-gi, Hong Hyun-hee and Jasson, and Lee Eun-hyung and Kang Jae-joon—, as well as Pungja, Lee Yong-jin and even the owners of the places she regularly frequents, will all be there to lend their support. Shouting, “Lulu, you can do it!”, they will cheer her on enthusiastically and boost the spirits of a nervous Shin Gi-ru.

No-Con Show gets underway with a bold opening that commands attention from the start. Though billed as stand-up comedy, it features an unprecedented entrance: Shin Gi-ru comes in seated on a chair instead of walking out. The show continues to heat up the venue as even the smallest gestures—whether she takes a sip of water or walks a little—or a single unabashed burp elicit enthusiastic cheers and applause from the entire audience, making for a remarkable spectacle.

What captures attention most of all is a surprise event prepared by fans near the end of the show. After seeing her fans off until the very end with tear-reddened eyes, Shin Gi-ru returns backstage and lets out the emotions she had been holding in. The cheers from her colleagues and Shin Gi-ru’s tears are expected to fill the venue with moving emotion.

The scene at Shin Gi-ru’s 19+ No-Con Show, filled with laughter, bold moments and heartfelt tears, can be seen today (the 7th), Saturday, at 11:10 p.m. on MBC’s Omniscient Interfering View.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.