“I Feel Like I’m Past My Prime,” Kim Shin-young Complained... The Late Jeon Yoo-seong’s Words of Comfort Moved Her

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Kim Shin-young recalls the special friendship she shared with the late Jeon Yoo-seong.

Episode 779 of KBS2’s Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend, airing today (the 7th), will feature a special titled “Jeon Yoo-seong Without Jeon Yoo-seong” to mark the first anniversary of the death of the legendary Korean comedian Jeon Yoo-seong.

In this special, junior comedians from the three major broadcasters—KBS, MBC and SBS—and colleagues from the broadcasting industry who had a special connection with the late Jeon Yoo-seong will take the stage to remember him. Carrying on his comedic philosophy—he never stopped smiling, even to the end—they will fill the void he left not with sadness but with a stage of laughter and emotion.

For the occasion, MC Lee Chan-won prepared “Haengnima,” a popular segment from SBS’s People Looking for a Laugh in the 2000s, with Kim Shin-young. Lee takes the stage showing off his lively dialect, calling out, “Our Shin-young, come over here! Where’s our Kim Shin-young?” In the segment’s signature gag, lifting Kim Shin-young, he seems to struggle a little and quips, “Our Shin-young has gotten quite heavy,” displaying a deadpan comic ease worthy of a comedian. Kim Shin-young responds with a witty, “My heart’s gotten lighter,” making everyone laugh.

The two are said to have commanded the stage with their perfect chemistry, despite this being their first time performing comedy together. Lee Chan-won delightedly dotes on his younger colleague Kim Shin-young, cooing “There, there” as he lifts her chin; he also flawlessly pulls off the awkward act of stammering nervously before his presentation, earning enthusiastic cheers from the audience. When Lee tries to give her a piggyback ride, Kim says, “There are a lot of your fans here. I know how to keep work and personal life separate, too,” then coolly tells him, “Hop on my back.” She easily gives Lee a piggyback ride, turning the audience into a sea of laughter.

Shin Dong-yup also shows his enthusiasm that day, not as an MC but as a comedian on a live comedy stage. Taking on the teacher role, a scene-stealing character in “2026 Bongsunga Hakdang,” Shin is said to have been in top form, showing off his wit at just the right moments. When “Galgali” Joon Park appears and starts grinding the props, Shin flusters him by handing over a pineapple he had hidden in the lectern, among other antics that made him seem to have returned to his comedy heyday.

Kim Shin-young also recalled her special friendship with the late Jeon Yoo-seong. She said, “When I complained, ‘I feel like I’ve had my day,’ Jeon comforted me, saying, ‘Once you’re past your prime—and then past it again—you become a treasure,’” moving viewers.

Featuring a full lineup of comedy and entertainment legends, including MC Shin Dong-yup, Lee Chan-won, Kim Jun-hyun, Kim Shin-young, Yang Hee-eun, Kwon In-ha, Han Young-ae, Lee Eun-gyeol, the Gag Concert team, Kim Jeong-ryeol, Lee Kyung-shil, Jo Hye-ryun, Joon Park, Joltan (Lee Jae-hyung, Han Hyun-min and Jung Jin-wook), and Ahn Young-mi, “Immortal Songs—Jeon Yoo-seong Without Jeon Yoo-seong Special” airs today (the 7th).

Immortal Songs, which creates legendary clips viewers want to watch again and again, airs every Saturday at 6:05 p.m. on KBS 2TV.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.