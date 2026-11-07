Jang Jae-in diagnosed with hemidystonia after sleeping just two hours a day: “The problem was that my mind was hurting more than my body”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Singer Jang Jae-in revealed that she went through a difficult time after being diagnosed with hemidystonia.

On the 6th, a video titled “I Went to Seongsu-dong and Rated Fashion” was posted on the YouTube channel “Jang Jane.”

That day, Jang Jae-in explained why she had taken such a long hiatus: “I was really busy when I was 22 or 23. I had so much work, and I slept just two hours a day and did five or six events.”

She went on to reveal, “All the stress that built up from that led to my diagnosis with hemidystonia. So playing the guitar became a little difficult.”

Jang Jae-in recalled, “I always put a lot of strain on my left side when I played guitar, and the paralysis came on in my left side, which I had been using so much. I became afraid to play guitar.” She added, “When I thought, ‘Why am I the only one hurting like this?’ it really made me feel like I was going crazy.”

She went on to candidly confess, “I hated seeing people play guitar. I couldn’t play, and I was struggling, so I wondered why they were so good at it. I think that’s what’s really frightening about having a victim mentality.”

Jang Jae-in said that things gradually began to change after she shifted her perspective. “I thought, ‘I was born this way,’ ‘This is my zero point,’ and ‘Having slightly different sensations and feeling uncomfortable—this is my starting point.’” She added, “Thinking that I was born this way really changed my life.”

She went on to reveal, “Actually, the problem was that I was hurting mentally more than physically. It took a really long time to recover from this, and it was a difficult battle.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.