Lee Pil-mo♥Suyeon Seo unveil their new home in Bangbae-dong after returning there for the first time in 7 years... with a sweeping “mountain view”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Lee Pil-mo and Suyeon Seo have unveiled their new home in Bangbae-dong.

On the 7th, Suyeon Seo took time to answer fans’ questions. After she recently announced that she had moved, fans asked her to give them a virtual house tour. “I’d like to do one, but I’m still thinking about how best to go about it. One thought leads to another, and then another, so I haven’t been able to put it into action,” she said.

The photos shared alongside showed the couple’s new home. Expansive windows on either side offer an unobstructed mountain view that catches the eye.

Another fan asked, “Did the move go well? My parents’ home is in Banpo, so I’m glad you’re in Bangbae.” Suyeon Seo said, “The move went well. I’ve returned to Bangbae after seven years,” expressing her delight.

Meanwhile, actor Lee Pil-mo and Suyeon Seo met through TV Chosun’s “Taste of Love” and married in 2019. They have two sons.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.