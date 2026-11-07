Baek Ji-young to undergo revision rhinoplasty after complications from nose surgery... Beloved husband Jung Suk-won reveals, “She’ll do it again next year”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Baek Ji-young ended up revealing her plan to undergo revision rhinoplasty next year after her husband, Jung Suk-won, let it slip.

On the 7th, a video titled “How much did Baek Ji-young spend on a single shopping trip at Namdaemun Market, said to be packed with record-breaking crowds?” was posted on her YouTube channel.

That day, Baek Ji-young visited Sunwoo Yong-yeo’s regular eyewear shop in Namdaemun. She went to have reading glasses fitted, but ended up browsing sunglasses and was captivated by the distinctive designs she had rarely come across before.

After choosing a pair of sunglasses, Baek Ji-young asked, “Could you raise the nose pads a little?” Hearing this, Jung Suk-won suddenly revealed his wife’s plan to have another nose surgery, saying, “But you’re going to get your nose done again, aren’t you?”

When Baek Ji-young burst out laughing, Jung Suk-won added, “We’ll have to do a fitting (for your nose) first,” making her laugh.

Baek Ji-young later bought sunglasses costing 600,000 won and once again asked them to raise the nose pads. But Jung Suk-won again brought up her surgery plans, saying, “Since things could change again when you get your nose redone, tell them to leave the nose pads as they are.”

Baek Ji-young laughed it off, saying, “That’s fine.”

Baek Ji-young had previously expressed her desire for revision rhinoplasty in a YouTube video last February. At the time, Jung Suk-won went with her to a plastic surgery clinic, saying, “My wife wants to get her nose done again.”

The doctor said, “I’ve always felt sorry watching her on TV because her nose seemed to be getting higher and higher.” When Baek Ji-young asked whether revision surgery was possible, the doctor replied, “It can be done.”

Baek Ji-young lamented, “As my nose became more upturned, the shape of my nostrils changed too,” and the doctor explained, “The shape is still the same, but overall it has lifted slightly.”

Jung Suk-won said he would gladly even give his own ear cartilage for his wife’s revision nose surgery. But when the doctor said, “There hasn’t been a case yet of using someone else’s cartilage,” Baek Ji-young quipped, “Let’s not experiment. My cartilage is still strong, too,” drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.