Lee Na-yeon’s changed look after breakup rumors with Nam Hee-doo: “Everyone I meet says I look better now”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Na-yeon of “Exchange 2” revealed her secret to her changed appearance.

A video titled “What Did I Do to My Face? Revealing How to Really Get Prettier..♥” was posted on Lee Na-yeon’s YouTube channel on the 6th.

Lee Na-yeon said, “Today, I’m going to talk about why my vibe has changed, why I look prettier, and the look I’m going for these days. To be honest, I hadn’t thought about talking about this. I didn’t realize I had changed that much, but over the past month I’ve heard a lot of people say, ‘Your vibe has changed,’ ‘You’ve gotten so much prettier,’ ‘What did you do?’ and ‘You’ve become more mature.’ I heard it from everyone I met. Since everyone says I look better now, I thought I’d share what I did.”

Lee Na-yeon said, “Recently, I think the look I’m going for is that of a mature, grown-up woman. As I entered my 30s, I had always been a really cute and cheerful person. At some point, I started to feel embarrassed by that side of myself. I felt embarrassed when my cute side showed. With the mindset that if I’m an adult, I should live like one, I’ve been changing myself. I think I changed as I built that image of myself in my mind and lived by it.”

She said the biggest factor behind the change was her hairstyle, which she switched to black. Lee Na-yeon said, “I didn’t know it would be this dramatic, and I didn’t know I’d look this pretty either. Everyone said black hair suited me much better, and that I looked different after going black. Even I could see it; from the moment I went black, I heard a lot of people say I looked pretty, and from then on I heard a lot that I’d changed.”

On cosmetic treatments, she said, “I always take care of my face the same way. I got laser treatments this year, just as I did last year and the year before. My routine is the same, so I think the reason I keep changing is that the effects build up over time. I understand the drawbacks of my face shape and how to address them, and as I keep getting treatments suited to those methods, I think the drawbacks are being corrected.”

Meanwhile, JTBC Golf announcer Lee Na-yeon appeared with Nam Hee-doo on tvN’s “Exchange 2” in 2022. The two reunited after appearing on the show and continued dating. Rumors of a breakup recently surfaced, but neither has commented on them.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.