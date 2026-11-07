Baek Jin Kyung, what’s going on ahead of her delivery?... Cryptic post: “Upset by a culture of criticizing people based only on clips”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Baek Jin Kyung, known as an “honorary Briton,” expressed disappointment with the culture of consuming content.

On the 7th, Baek Jin Kyung urged, “Friends, let’s be smart about consuming content that has been edited for entertainment, efficiency, and context.”

Baek Jin Kyung lamented, “Can all the conversations, intentions, and context from the roughly three hours it takes to film one episode really be crammed into just 30 minutes?” She added, “It’s upsetting to see a culture of consuming only videos and clips and then criticizing.”

Baek Jin Kyung’s post is understood as expressing dismay at how certain scenes or short videos are interpreted out of their original context, prompting criticism of cast members or others involved.

Indeed, short videos and so-called meme content have been spreading rapidly, particularly on YouTube and social media, and people are increasingly seeing only portions of a broadcast or video. Videos that condense long-form content into a shorter format make it more accessible and engaging for viewers, but they also make it difficult to grasp the overall narrative.

Even so, as certain scenes spread rapidly online, people sometimes continue to judge or criticize cast members based solely on those scenes. Baek Jin Kyung’s latest post appears to express concern about this way of consuming content.

Meanwhile, Baek Jin Kyung, known as an “honorary Briton,” married actor from the United Kingdom Rohan in 2023 and connects with fans through YouTube. She is due to give birth to a daughter this December.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.