THE BOYZ's Eric to Hold His First Solo Photo Exhibition Today (the 7th): “Filled with Feelings for THE B”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Eric of the group THE BOYZ is holding his first solo photo exhibition, offering a new side of himself.

From today (the 7th) through the 13th, Eric will hold his first solo photo exhibition, “Baby Pink Letter Exhibition,” at CCCS Hannam (2nd floor of CCCS) in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul.

This is the first official exhibition Eric has put together for his fandom, THE B, as a solo artist. Under the slogans “ERIC is Energy” and “Feel the Energy,” he has captured in photographs his own bright energy and sensibility, distinct from what he shows on stage.

The exhibition will feature a variety of photographs offering a glimpse of Eric’s candid perspective, daily life, and affection for his fans. Following the release of five posters and an interview video, the exhibition is set to convey Eric’s distinctive warmth in full to fans who visit.

Eric, the youngest member of THE BOYZ, drew attention from the time of his debut for his outstanding dancing skills and stage presence. He has steadily built his musical abilities by contributing to rap-making and lyric writing for the group’s albums, and won the Radio Rookie Award at the 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards through his work as a radio DJ.

Eric, who recently signed an exclusive contract with GRID Entertainment, successfully completed an appearance at Paris Fashion Week and fan meetings in three cities in Greater China. In particular, through the project linking this photo exhibition and the fan meetings, “THE B Festa” (The Baby Pink Code: THE B Festa by ERIC), he is broadening his activities as a solo artist.

After the exhibition, Eric will meet fans again on the 14th at the Grand Theater of Kwangwoon University’s Donghae Culture and Arts Center in Nowon District, Seoul, for “Boys Over Sohn Youngjae,” his first solo fan meeting in Korea in 2026.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.