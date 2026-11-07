“Jo Se-ho’s comeback is premature”... Even with an apology-led return, 8 in 10 say “not yet”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Jo Se-ho has launched a new YouTube channel and is preparing to resume his activities, but cautious reactions continue over the timing of his return.

In an online poll underway on a portal site, about 8 in 10 participants chose “too soon.”

As of the 7th, a total of 245 people had taken part in a poll on the question, “Jo Se-ho leaves regular variety shows → returns via YouTube... What do you think?” Of those, 189 respondents, or 77%, chose “too soon.” The remaining 56, or 23%, chose “I support him.” The poll will run through December 4.

However, given the relatively small number of participants, it is difficult to treat the results as representative of public opinion as a whole.

On the 5th, Jo Se-ho released a video titled “Jo Se-ho’s Confession at 45” on his new YouTube channel, “How Can I Go If I Don’t Know?”

He also introduced a new direction for his content: moving beyond his former nickname, “professional no-show,” and becoming a “professional attendee” who goes wherever he is invited.

In the video, referring to the controversy that arose last year, he said, “I’ve looked back a lot on the time I’ve spent on this path. I’ve also reflected on my actions.”

He went on to apologize to those who felt disappointed or uncomfortable at the time, and said that going forward he would act more responsibly and carefully in his relationships with those around him.

Last year, Jo Se-ho was embroiled in allegations that he had close ties to members of an organized crime group.

At the time, his agency explained that they were merely acquaintances and that no money or valuables had changed hands. Jo Se-ho also said the allegations were untrue.

After the controversy, he stepped down from regular variety shows and began communicating with the public again through his new YouTube channel.

There is interest in how Jo Se-ho, who has announced a fresh start alongside an apology, will be judged going forward. The online poll results may change during the remaining period.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.