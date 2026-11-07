Choi Woo-shik denies ‘in-flight abuse of power’ rumor, but faces out-of-the-blue hate comments over his Canadian citizenship

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Choi Woo-shik’s side denied the allegations of ‘abuse of power on a flight’ as false and announced plans to take legal action. Meanwhile, online, malicious comments targeting his nationality—unrelated to the allegations—continued to appear.

Fable Company, Choi Woo-shik’s agency, issued an official statement on the 6th, saying that false claims about him had recently been circulating, particularly on Threads.

The agency said it was reviewing the relevant posts and how they had been spread and was gathering evidence. It added that it planned to take legal action against anyone who writes or spreads false claims, or reproduces or amplifies them.

Earlier, an internet user who identified themself as a flight attendant posted online criticizing Choi Woo-shik’s behavior on a flight.

The poster claimed that when they greeted Choi Woo-shik and tried to take his order, he became annoyed with the manager who was beside him.

The account spread online, but its accuracy has not been verified. Choi Woo-shik’s side said it was false.

As debate continued over whether the allegations were true, some internet users criticized Choi Woo-shik, bringing up his nationality and military service as well.

Choi Woo-shik immigrated to Canada as a child and grew up there. He has previously said on a broadcast that he is a Canadian citizen.

Online reactions ranged from comments saying, “It’s surprising that he isn’t Korean,” to comments criticizing him over military service. The controversy spread as people took issue with his nationality and military service, which are not directly related to the in-flight allegations.

As Choi Woo-shik’s side announced plans to take legal action over the spread of false claims, unverified allegations continued to circulate, followed by criticism targeting his nationality. The controversy over online reactions is also growing.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.