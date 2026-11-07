Kim Daye, wife of Park Soo-hong, reveals daughter’s 8-million-won shoes and 1.4-million-won padded jacket... faces another controversy over flaunting her wealth

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Park Soo-hong’s wife, Kim Daye, has once again come under fire for “showing off her wealth” after revealing one expensive item after another belonging to their daughter.

On the 5th, Kim Daye posted a photo on her Instagram Story of Jaei wearing a pink padded jacket. The jacket is reportedly priced in the range of 1.4 million won, and the photo has since been deleted.

Kim Daye had previously posted the caption, “Shoe star. Shoes alone: 8 million won. I’m jealous, Jaei,” along with a photo of a shoe cabinet packed with Jaei’s shoes.

She also shared that Jaei had become subject to filing a comprehensive income tax return after appearing in several advertisements, writing, “A patriot who pays taxes from the age of one.” Jaei is reportedly known to have appeared in at least 17 advertisements by the time she was three months old. Kim Daye has continued to share news about her daughter’s advertising work, including a post celebrating Jaei’s new advertising-model contract.

The couple also faced criticism last August over claims that their flight to Guam was delayed by an hour after they said they wanted to get off the plane because Jaei was crying, then changed their minds. At the time, Park Soo-hong bowed his head and said, “We caused great inconvenience by taking up many people’s valuable time, and we also caused difficulties for the airline staff.”

As the posts about her daughter’s expensive items and the ensuing controversies continued, netizens voiced their disapproval. They commented, “They’re becoming an increasingly unlikeable couple,” “So over the top,” and “They should stop using social media and live quietly,” among other reactions.

Park Soo-hong married Kim Daye, who is 23 years his junior, in 2021, and they have a daughter, Jaei.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.